Kendall Jenner Outs Herself As A Hypochondriac & Talks About Battling Anxiety

There are so many triggers for anxiety and factors that can exacerbate it. It is different for everyone that struggles with it. One of the best things you can do is to find ways to cope that work for you, and it sounds like Kendall Jenner has found some of those things; however, like everything, it is a process. "Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it," the model explained. "I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."