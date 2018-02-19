Kendall Jenner Outs Herself As A Hypochondriac & Talks About Battling Anxiety

In Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner revealed her struggles with anxiety and hypochondria saying that she has experienced anxiety since she was a kid.
"There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery," said Jenner. "Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing." In a clip from the show, Kris Jenner explains that her daughter's anxiety is at its worst during fashion week or when she is travelling a lot for work. "Trying to juggle it all is overwhelming," Kris Jenner added. Kendall Jenner also revealed that she remembers having feelings of hypochondria growing up.
There are so many triggers for anxiety and factors that can exacerbate it. It is different for everyone that struggles with it. One of the best things you can do is to find ways to cope that work for you, and it sounds like Kendall Jenner has found some of those things; however, like everything, it is a process. "Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it," the model explained. "I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."
This isn't the first time Kendall Jenner has been candid about her anxiety. In a post on her now-defunct app, she shared a story of experiencing an anxiety attack while travelling. "I once had a really bad attack on a plane and just had to ride it out," she wrote. "I felt my heart beating a million miles an hour and I even went a little numb."
She has a solid support system in her mum. In the episode, Kris Jenner was willing to drop everything and go to her daughter. Jenner also wanted to focus on solutions to make sure Kendall could feel less anxious the next time.
Say what you will about whether you are or are not a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but this type of honest and transparent talk about anxiety and mental health can do a lot to destigmatise and change the perception of it. It is something that affects 8.2 million people in the UK alone, so the more we can talk about it constructively the better.
