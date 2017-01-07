Kendall Jenner had a pretty amazing 2016. She graced multiple Vogue covers and traveled the world. She turned 21 and bought a house. But, she also spent the last 12 months dealing with anxiety. On her personal app, Jenner revealed that 2016 was the year where she learned to stay calm. "Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help)," she wrote. "But I think I'm finally learning how to cope." In a separate post, Jenner explained that she's not always good at handling her anxiety, but is working on it. "I once had a really bad attack on a plane and just had to ride it out," she wrote. "I felt my heart beating a million miles an hour and I even went a little numb." When it comes to her panic attack, Jenner has "learned that it's all mental, so I try to prevent anxiety attacks by bringing my mind somewhere else." She said breathing exercises are something she does regularly to calm herself down when she's traveling. Jenner is also trying to add a little relaxation to her interior design. Earlier this week, Jenner explained that she painted a wall in her house a specific shade of pink because it's scientifically proven to be calming.
Advertisement