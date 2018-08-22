Kendall Jenner Addresses The Backlash Over Those Modelling Comments

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” says the 22-year-old, admitting that she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown.” #LOVE20 Photographer @alasdairmclellan Fashion Editor @kegrand Make up @ctilburymakeup Hair @jamesspecis Casting @bitton Interview #MurrayHealy
I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018
I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018
I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS.— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018