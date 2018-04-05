Monochromatic Makeup Is The Latest Beauty Trend To Come Out Of Hollywood

Matching makeup trends have come, and gone, in many variations. There's matching your lipstick to your nail polish (a favourite of ours and often dubbed "matching lips and tips" in the beauty community), coordinating your eyeshadow or lip colour to your outfit, and, perhaps the most on-trend right now, monochromatic makeup.
Monochromatic makeup, as the name implies, is the technique of keeping your eyes, lips, and cheeks within one shade range — and it's having a huge moment right now. To wit, everyone from Rihanna to Gigi Hadid has been hitting the red carpet sporting perfectly coordinated shades.
The best part is that it's easy to pull off. Normally rooted in beige, brown, pink, or red, it can be accomplished easily by picking a shade that looks good on your skin tone, and keeping all the other products within that colour family. Not sure where to start? Simply dump out all your makeup on a flat surface and make pairs or trios. This is a great time to break into the many eye palettes you rarely use or neutral lip colours you're not sure how to wear. Or, you can just follow the tips and tricks on the following slides.
Ahead, get ready to get your monochrome on, because we've collected a handful of our favourite versions of this look from recent red carpets and broken them down for a variety of skin tones.