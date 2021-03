Gigi Makes Her Runway Return At A Very Sexy Versace Runway Show

For the show, Gigi joined a lineup of notable fashion faces, including her sister Bella, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee , and Mona Tougaard, among others. “Models are like actors,” said creative director Donatella Versace in the show notes. “They bring the designs to life.” That said, the designs were plenty lively on their own. Whereas many designers this season chose a comfort-first mentality , crafting oversized and cloud-like coats, scarves , and furry handbags , Versace remained steadfast in her pursuit to design clothing that drips sex appeal and glamour. (Puffers were still included, though they appeared more fit for chilly nights spent partying in Greece, than a bodega run in the snow.)