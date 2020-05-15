Story from Fashion

Team R29 Celebrates Spring’s Sweetest Trends At Home

Georgia Murray, Meg O'Donnell
From friendships to work, lockdown has gifted many of us the time and space to reassess all aspects of our lives – and our wardrobes are no exception. Giving us pause for thought and the chance to examine our relationship with fashion through spring cleans and Sunday sort-throughs, we’ve fallen back in love with the clothes we already own. Over the past few months, our approach to dressing has evolved from comfort-first loungewear to wanting to reclaim a level of normality and sense of self via getting dressed up again. Fortunately for us, spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner. 
Even though we won’t be celebrating the most enjoyable of the seasons with our loved ones any time soon, we’re getting playful with picnic prints, pastel hues and jewellery that's good enough to eat. Is there such a thing as getting too dressed up for the weekly shop? Not on our watch. Refinery29's junior fashion editor, Georgia, and junior art editor, Meg, spent a sunny weekend shooting springtime get-ups through FaceTime and Zoom (G&Ts in hand, of course). This season is all about finding joy where you can and if you ask us, the clothes you choose to wear are a great place to start.
Born In The Sun
Gingham Light Blue Padded Headband
£40.00
Urban Outfitters
Uo Marta Poplin Mini Dress
£46.00£34.00
Mathe
Mini Gold Hoop Earrings With Fresh Water P...
£39.80
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
£100.00
Carazocolla
Turquoise Seed Bead Daisy Chain Necklace
£14.00
RetromondeVintage
Vintage '30s Blue Silk Bed Jacket
£42.35
Focus On Glamour
Gingham Check Frill Ruffle Collar Blouse
£34.00
Weekday
Ace High Wide Jeans
£40.00
Shrimps
Antonia Bag
£475.00
& Other Stories
Hammered Pearl Pendant Hoop Earrings
£17.00
Self-Portrait
Cotton Midi Dress
£300.00
Rogue Matilda
Pistachio Arm Candy
£149.00
Larsson & Jennings
Gold Helena Ring
£49.00
ASOS DESIGN
Shirred Waist Ruffle Sun Top In Floral Bro...
£18.00
Sézane
The Venice Jean
£92.87
In Association With
Hope Necklace
£38.00
Kurt Geiger
Ozark
£149.00
Gap
Utility Tie-belt Jumpsuit
£99.00£49.50
Banana Republic
Resin Round Hoop Earrings
£29.50£11.99
Adina's Jewels
Endless Hoop Earring 14k
£60.00
ASOS WHITE
Panel Contrast Strappy Dress
£75.00£14.00
Daisy London
Goddess Hexagonal Necklace
£99.00
VIU Eyewear
The Brash
£145.00
See By Chloé
Gingham Ruffled Crepe Blouse
£215.00£105.00
aeydē
Coralia Earrings
£155.11
Astrid & Miyu
Fine Box Chain 40cm In Gold
£45.00
Ganni
Polka Dot-print Poplin Midi Dress
£215.00£172.00
Paul & Joe X Arizona Love
Wedge Sandal
£132.86
Made By Frankie
Rainbow Bead Bracelet With Smiley Faces
£10.00
Made By Frankie
Pink And Red Beaded Necklace With Yellow S...
£12.00
Seol + Gold
Yin Yang Enamel Pendant
£16.95
ASOS DESIGN
Short Sleeve Square Neck Top In Seersucker...
£28.00£19.50
Made By Frankie
Pink And Purple Bracelet With Beads
£10.00
Thomas Sabo
Sterling Silver Ring
£29.00
Larsson & Jennings
Gold Helena Ring
£49.00
Solid&Striped
Gingham Mini Dress
£178.00£124.00
Accessorize
Pearl And Gold Bead Baguette Hair Clip
£6.00
Seoul Import
Starfish Coral Hair Clip
£22.00
Milk Tooth
Flower Earrings
£48.00
Monki
Organic Cotton Oversize Collar Blouse In W...
£25.00
blóma
Black Daisy Earrings
£18.00
Miista
Theodore Knotted Satin Mini Tote Bag
£185.00
