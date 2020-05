Team R29 Celebrates Spring’s Sweetest Trends At Home

From friendships to work, lockdown has gifted many of us the time and space to reassess all aspects of our lives – and our wardrobes are no exception. Giving us pause for thought and the chance to examine our relationship with fashion through spring cleans and Sunday sort-throughs, we’ve fallen back in love with the clothes we already own . Over the past few months, our approach to dressing has evolved from comfort-first loungewear to wanting to reclaim a level of normality and sense of self via getting dressed up again. Fortunately for us, spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner.