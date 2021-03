Lenny Kravitz Had The Right Idea About Scarves

“I cannot escape this,” the singer told Jimmy Fallon, of the memes and articles that followed photos of him wearing the scarf, during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2018. Mostly residing in the Bahamas, Kravitz claimed on the show that he wasn’t used to the cold in New York, where the photos were taken. “I put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had,” he explained, to which Fallon countered: “Lenny, this isn’t a scarf. This is a blanket.” Two years later, the scarf was brought up again, this time during an interview with GQ . When asked if he still owned the scarf, he replied, “Absolutely,” before acknowledging that the scarf was big. In his defense, though, “it was cold.”