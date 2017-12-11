15 Blanket Scarves That Feel Like You Never Left Your Bed

Can you believe it's been five years since Lenny Kravitz stepped out in his larger-than-life scarf and took the Internet by storm? You likely remember just how much the massive accessory resonated with you; maybe you giggled to yourself, or forwarded the photo along to a friend with the accompanying message, "This is so me." And now that blanket-scarf weather is upon us once again, we're ready to re-embrace that feeling.
New York has experienced its first snowfall of the season, which means temperatures are reaching the point of not wanting to leave the house without a super-cozy scarf to warm our necks and protect our faces from painfully cold winds. Not to mention blanket scarves have gotten so plush and oversized that they'll make you feel like you're still bundled up in your comforter while commuting to work.
Regardless of whether you go all the way to Kravitz proportions (and regardless of whether or not you plan to nap on the subway), you'll want to have at least one or two blanket scarves on-hand for the season. Click on to get that much closer to having a break-the-Internet accessory moment of your own.