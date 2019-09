15 Blanket Scarves That Feel Like You Never Left Your Bed

Can you believe it's been five years since Lenny Kravitz stepped out in his larger-than-life scarf and took the Internet by storm? You likely remember just how much the massive accessory resonated with you; maybe you giggled to yourself, or forwarded the photo along to a friend with the accompanying message, "This is so me." And now that blanket-scarf weather is upon us once again, we're ready to re-embrace that feeling.