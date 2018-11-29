A new boot trend hits stores on a near-weekly basis. Yet another animal print takes over Instagram with practically every refresh. But why is it that one bag gains a little hype and we must wait months, sometimes years, to get a different, fresher option? Don't get us wrong, beaded bags and bum bags are a definite wardrobe staple. But even the best things start to feel a little stale after a while. In other words, we're ready for a few bag trends that we haven't seen.
Thankfully, it seems designers are as restless as we are. From chain link mini bags to purses that resemble Chinese takeout containers, we're doing a deep dive into this winter's biggest bag trends. So, before you settle for last season's recycled trends, let us introduce you to 2019's most sought-after purse collection.
Take a look at the 9 new bag styles we're betting big on this winter. And remember, trends like these don't come around often, so we suggest snagging one (or three) before they all sell out.
