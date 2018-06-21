When you look at the bum bag beyond something that can only be worn strapped high and tight across the waist with a pair of khaki Bermuda shorts and a polo, you realise that they can actually look cool — especially with this year's obsession with streetwear and vintage-inspired wares. Since I'm always going for some element of the unexpected with my day-to-day looks, wearing bum bag strapped crossbody-style over a top that might've felt boring otherwise has proved to be the easiest way to add a splash of surprise (plus, it means I can successfully juggle headphones and a shopping bag in one hand, and a mobile phone and coffee in the other). Look at it as that magical third piece that ties your outfit together — just don't forget: It's still a bum bag, for goodness' sake, so don't take it too seriously, either.