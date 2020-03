Chanel Kicks Off Paris Fashion Week’s Last Day In The Coolest New Pirate Boots

Perhaps due to last season’s infamous runway crasher, security was tight at Chanel’s autumn/winter 2020 show in Paris this morning — like, triple tight: Attendance required a paper invite with a barcode and a URL to be logged into ahead of time that triggered an email with a seat assignment and an additional barcode that then needed to be presented — along with photo ID — at the doors to the Grand Palais. But it was worth it because, after all, the Chanel show is the pinnacle of Paris Fashion Week — “It’s the point of all of this,” a woman said to me as we crossed the street, gesturing to the hoard of street style photographers and gathering onlookers.