5 Tips A Korean Beauty Expert Swears By For Glowing Skin In Winter

Winter weather has a lot to answer for. Chapped lips and parched hands are just a couple of the beauty grumbles pretty much all of us experience when the temperature plummets but the effects on facial skin can be a little more obvious. Alongside dry, flaky patches, you might notice that your skin has lost its healthy sheen. That's where K-Beauty comes to the rescue.
No one knows more about how to achieve glowing skin than Glow Recipe's cofounder Christine Chang. The Korean-inspired skincare brand is famous for championing buzzy ingredients before they hit the mainstream and Christine is a font of knowledge when it comes to game-changing skin trends, too.
Last year Christine introduced us to double seruming (layering potent serums for maximum results, fast) as well as jelly skin (skin so hydrated, it's bouncy). Ahead of 2022, there's a whole host of new tips and tricks that are popular in Korean skincare circles and which are proven to take lacklustre skin and make it luminous.
