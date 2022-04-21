Can Dental Floss Banish Frizzy Hair? I Tried It & Learned A Lot

I rifled through my bathroom cupboard and dug out the only floss I had to hand. Happily, it was the kind with the waxy coating. Before cutting off a piece, I measured the string against one side of my head to see how much I'd need and then got to it, tugging the floss down from my roots to mid-lengths quite slowly. I've got to admit that after the first swipe I was disappointed. The floss didn't render my frizzy bits as flat as I'd hoped it would so I went over the same section a handful of times, expecting the waxy coating to rub off on my strands.