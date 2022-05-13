8 Bronzers That Will Keep You Glowing All Year Round

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Winter is at our doorstep which means our beauty routines need adjustment. We may ditch the setting powder and swap out the matte lips for something balmier, but one thing we'll never quit is bronzer.
Winter is at our doorstep which means our beauty routines need adjustment. We may ditch the setting powder and swap out the matte lips for something balmier, but one thing we'll never quit is bronzer.
As someone who has never quite nailed their base, bronzer is a staple. No matter how rushed the foundation is or patchy the cream blush application gets, a swipe of bronzer brings it all together.
The autumn/winter months pose a challenge, though. While a faux glow can look like a natural effect of the sun in summer, it's a little harder to pull off when it's overcast. Harder, but not impossible. As makeup artists will tell you, it's all about choosing a shade a smidge closer to your natural tone, dialling down the contour and investing in good quality formulas that make blending easier. Whether you're a powder, liquid, cream or stick kind of person, the right bronzer is out there for you.
Ahead, we round up the best quality bronzers that go on seamlessly and last all day, even in the rainiest of weather.