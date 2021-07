3 Makeup Trends That’ll Dominate Festival Season, By TikTok’s Abby Roberts

There's no denying TikTok has resurrected emo , and it's all about the eyeliner. "If you don’t want it to budge, liquid eyeliner is the way to go." Try Revolution Renaissance Flick Liquid Eyeliner Pen . Abby's top tip for fashioning the sharpest feline flick? "I always secure my elbow on my makeup desk," she says. "Put the pressure onto your arm rather than your face so the eyeliner pen isn't wiggling everywhere. To get it symmetrical, it helps if you look straight ahead into the mirror and draw that initial line with your eyes open. A mistake a lot of people make is drawing the wing with your eyes closed, and when you go to open them, it doesn’t look how you want it to." If you're not too keen on attempting winged liner, kohl is the way to go. "You’re at a festival so you've got to embrace it. Go in with a pencil and get a bit smudgy with a brush. No one’s going to judge you for it," says Abby.