"I’m sure I'm not alone in feeling a level of angst at the prospect of integrating back into society and having to worry about what to wear for non-virtual, real-life events. After spending over a year in baggy sweats and having highly rotated comfortable loungewear, sans makeup and very little or no sartorial imagination, I've been itching for an excuse to get dressed up again. There's something different about getting dressed for an occasion, it's not just getting 'ready', it's a whole lot of meticulous outfit planning which brings me tons of joy. Aside from the lockdown style rut I've been in lately, I’d say I’m quite comfortable in my personal style, which is classic, minimal and understated. I think my approach to dressing post-lockdown will remain largely the same but I'm hoping to incorporate more sustainable brands into my shopping catalogue. I previously fell victim to fast fashion and impulsive purchases, especially when it came to occasionwear. Now, I'm only adding considered, coveted and versatile pieces to my wardrobe and I'm also attempting to normalise repeating my clothes. I also like to think I'm now more open to exploring colour. My first post-lockdown event is a relaxed, pre-wedding family gathering. I chose to wear this Tove dress from Ghost fashion. It's chic, fresh, airy and effortless and can be dressed up or down. I decided to pair it with some edgy accessories to elevate and balance out the look, including some brushed leather loafers by Prada, the Kuai bag by Wicker Wings and the Siren hammered ring by Monica Vinader. It's the perfect outfit for the occasion and makes me feel special, comfortable and ready to socialise."