I Got Faux Freckles Tattooed On My Face — & Here’s How I Look Now

We're getting up close and personal with all things beauty, in a visually satisfying — albeit slightly uncomfortable — way. Watch as needles pierce earlobes, ink swipes skin, and eyelashes adhere to eyelashes in these hypnotisingly detailed videos, all while the science behind the magic gets unveiled. Have you ever wondered whether or not waterproof mascara really works? Or been intrigued with tattooing your eyebrows? We'll show you this process like you have never seen it before!
If you're on Instagram, there's a pretty good chance that you've seen at least one filter that adds freckles to your face. This is partially the reason why cosmetic tattoo artists — like Nora Grace of Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing in Los Angeles — have seen a rise in requests for faux freckles.
That clientele now includes Cindy Teng, who found herself wanting to try out the growing trend for our latest episode of Macro Beauty. After debating whether to use makeup to draw on the freckles, or go for something that can last up to three years, Teng opted for the latter. For a closer look at the service, press play above to watch Teng get the filter-like freckles IRL.
