I think this cleanser is excellent. It does tingle on application as the acids get to work but it doesn't aggravate my sensitivity. Since using it every night (if you're new to acids you might want to start off slowly, perhaps twice a week at first) I can firmly say that my skin has become clearer, brighter and smoother. I was previously a fan of Medik8's Pore Cleanse Gel Intense, £21 , recommended by a dermatologist for nixing breakouts and pigmentation , but Trinny's trumps it. I'd suggest avoiding your eyelids and under-eyes and only using it once a day, for example in the evening. If you're using anything containing acids, be sure to use SPF in the morning to protect your skin against damaging UV rays (even in the winter). I like that both cleansers come as refills, too, so that you can keep the bold yellow packaging and top up when you're low.