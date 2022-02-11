Since bursting onto the scene with its cute, stackable pots of blush, eyeshadow and lipstick, Trinny London has become a firm fixture in makeup bags everywhere. From TikTok to Instagram, the hype for quick and easy, cream-based makeup isn't slowing down, particularly as we're becoming more and more obsessed with achieving a natural and healthy-looking glow. It's fair to say Trinny has nailed it.
As our love of effortless makeup continues to grow, so it seems does our devotion to great skincare. This week, much to the delight of Trinny London fans, the brand finally segued into skin products with the launch of two cleansers. Sure, it's a relatively small offering but Trinny and pretty much all dermatologists agree that cleansing is the lynchpin in an effective skincare routine and the very first step to achieving skin you're genuinely happy with.
Most facialists recommend that you cleanse your skin twice a day: once in the morning (that can be a gentle cleanse or even a splash of water if your skin is very dry) and once in the evening to ensure you're removing all traces of makeup (if you wear it), daily grime like pollution and excess oil, and products that have been sitting on your skin for a while, like SPF. Eradicating all of the above from the surface of your skin guarantees that any skincare product you then apply on top will work a lot better — and who doesn't want their money's worth?
Though Trinny has hinted at expanding her skincare range, cleansers are it for now. First up: Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser, £32. The star ingredients are pineapple enzymes, which have mild exfoliating properties, and prebiotics, essentially 'friendly bacteria' to keep the skin barrier happy. The label recommends two pumps but if you wear even a dab of makeup, you'll probably need a little extra. Trinny suggests applying it to dry skin and massaging it in for a while before taking a damp muslin cloth (or the T-Towels, £10) to remove everything in one go. I found that it took five or so pumps to dislodge my foundation and the balm fell short when it came to my mascara (not waterproof, FYI).
As it transforms into a barely there milk on contact with water, I had to go in a second time and use my fingernails to really work at getting every last bit of product out of my lashes. In terms of makeup removal, it doesn't compare to the OG balm (Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm, £44) but it does make for a beautiful morning cleanser on skin that needs a quick refresh. It feels luxe and smells great, and the few moments I spent working it into my skin set me up for the day. The main takeaway: makeup lovers might not be so keen on this.
Next up: Better Off AHA/PHA Gel Cleanser, £28. This is a gel-based cleanser (though it doesn't lather up) and I'd say it's best suited to those with oily and acne-prone skin. It's equally beneficial if your skin can't tolerate exfoliating toners or serums but you want skin that's more even in tone and texture. It features AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and PHAs (polyhydroxy acids), which exfoliate the surface of the skin. Trinny chose lactic and malic acids in particular as they are considered to be more gentle than something like glycolic acid, which can be quite harsh.
I think this cleanser is excellent. It does tingle on application as the acids get to work but it doesn't aggravate my sensitivity. Since using it every night (if you're new to acids you might want to start off slowly, perhaps twice a week at first) I can firmly say that my skin has become clearer, brighter and smoother. I was previously a fan of Medik8's Pore Cleanse Gel Intense, £21, recommended by a dermatologist for nixing breakouts and pigmentation, but Trinny's trumps it. I'd suggest avoiding your eyelids and under-eyes and only using it once a day, for example in the evening. If you're using anything containing acids, be sure to use SPF in the morning to protect your skin against damaging UV rays (even in the winter). I like that both cleansers come as refills, too, so that you can keep the bold yellow packaging and top up when you're low.
This review wouldn't be complete without trying the relatively new BFF De-Stress Serum, £39. My only issue is the shade range, which isn't as large as a brand like Fenty (you might like the similar Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, £27). Aesthetician Alicia Lartey also recommends Saie for deeper skin tones — try the Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser, £27. BFF's texture is akin to a very light coverage foundation but the clever pigment blankets blemishes, discolouration and dark circles like a concealer. A small pump goes a very long way to add a nice glow to dull skin and it's so featherweight that it feels like you aren't wearing anything at all. So why is it called a serum? It boasts a dose of hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin and a dash of cocoa butter to moisturise deeply. I applied this with a brush but the texture is so smooth, you could use your fingers. In fact, it's taken the place of my trusty Gucci Beauty Foundation.
Trinny London fans took to Instagram this week to share their excitement for the skincare launch and they're looking forward to more. Moisturiser, a face mask and a hydrating serum all top the list of requests. Trinny's lips are sealed for the time being so watch this space.
