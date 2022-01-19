"At skincare school, a lot of the time we'd be encouraged to have a 'back bar' full of skincare products," reveals Alicia. In most clinics, it'll be a shelf behind the counter or in the window, which is packed with 'professional' beauty brands. "I purposely went down the route of not selling anything," says Alicia. "I'm not going to lie, a lot of the 'professional' skincare brands are rubbish. Many are cheap for people to buy and that's why they're stocked. I want to go down the route of education. It would be silly to stock something that doesn't have great ingredients."