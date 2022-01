In ' clean ' skincare circles it's a common misconception that skincare can be absorbed into the bloodstream. This is untrue, says Alicia, so there's no need to avoid certain ingredients unless your skin doesn't tolerate them well. "I'd be able to go outside and get hydrated in the rain if so," she says. "You'd basically swell up like a sponge!" Alicia says she also sees Black clients who don't think they need to use sunscreen — but this is another misbelief. Sunscreen is beneficial for all skin tones and types, and protects against skin cancer-causing UV. "Another myth is that you can make your own SPF at home using things like zinc powder and raspberry oil, which I've seen online recently," adds Alicia. "I really need people to stop making their own SPF at home. You can't even make it perfectly in the lab, as it goes through that much testing, so you absolutely can't make it at home. I tend to see this a lot from natural skincare bloggers but they're literally cooking their followers."