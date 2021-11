"Stay out of the sun," said Jasmina. "Sun kills collagen and that's a fact. Even five or 10 minutes in the sun at the end of the summer is going to add up to unprotected sun exposure and you'll pay the price later." She compares skin to a beach ball. Left outside, the ball will deflate over time. Similarly, collagen loss causes 'cracks' in the skin, which become wrinkles. As a result, Jasmina is a big advocate of wearing SPF every day. "There are people that think they don't need it and people that know they need it but don't wear it because they haven't found the right one," said Jasmina. "It might make them break out or it's too thick, for example. When it comes to SPF everyone is different, but I would recommend La Roche-Posay [R29 rates Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid Sun Cream SPF50+, £18 ] or Dermaceutic's K Ceutic, £36 , as well as Actinica's Very High Protection Lotion, £12.85 ." She continued: "I always wear SPF on my hands, too. Ideally when you're wearing SPF, pull it down to the chest and the neck area, also."