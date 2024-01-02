I Used To Wake Up With Dry Skin, But This Moisturiser Fixed It

Now, some might say that an overnight mask is simply a glorified moisturiser, but that’s exactly the point: It takes everything you love about an effective face cream (think long-lasting hydration, more even skin tone and texture, a subtle glow and smooth makeup application) and multiplies it. Though this one is on the pricey side, you can forget complicated essences and sticky serums. Aside from a cleanser to remove my makeup and sunscreen, it’s the only product I apply at nighttime. In the past year, I haven’t come across another moisturiser (trust me, there have been tons of new launches) that makes such a noticeable difference to my dry, dehydrated skin. When I apply this, I just know my skin will be better off in the morning. As such, I’ve found myself reaching less for foundation during the day, and another great thing is that it doesn’t break me out. Sometimes, it can feel like an impossible feat to quench dry skin adequately without enticing a family of whiteheads and painful under-the-skin spots. I’m certain that’s why it sold out recently. It’s now back in stock online.