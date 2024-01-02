I Used To Wake Up With Dry Skin, But This Moisturiser Fixed It

There are some products that beauty editors speak about in hushed tones for the sole purpose of keeping them to themselves. I think that’s a little unfair, not to mention paradoxical, particularly when you consider it’s our actual job to make sure you’re in the know…
Phlur is one such brand that industry experts tried to “gatekeep”. It makes sense when you consider that its Missing Person eau de parfum quickly achieved viral status and sold out everywhere, amassing a 100,000 person waiting list. Then there’s Essence, the affordable makeup brand with a mascara so impressive, it rivals luxury counterparts (its Lash Princess, in case you were wondering). When it comes to skincare, though, editors are mostly chattering away about Wildsmith Skin, in particular, the Super Hydrating Overnight Mask, £68 — and it’s exactly what my parched skin needed.
I’m not the only one whose face has felt like it might shatter recently. Freezing temperatures and central heating are known to reduce humidity in the air, causing water to evaporate from the skin, leading to dryness and dehydration. That’s probably why “how to get rid of dry skin on face”, “dry skin on eyelids” and “best moisturiser for dehydrated skin” are currently three of the most commonly googled skincare queries. The thing that irks me the most, though, is waking up with dry skin — because it just doesn’t add up. I’m diligent when it comes to my evening skincare routine; I try to drink enough water during the day; I even have a silk pillowcase (unlike cotton, this type of material is said not to pull or absorb moisture from the skin). My under eyes, eyelids and the area around my mouth are usually the first places to become rough and flaky.
I recently asked a dermatologist to help me overhaul my winter skincare routine, and while her recommendations have made a huge difference to my dry skin, I was swayed by the premise of an overnight mask that you can use as a moisturiser (twice a week as a treatment or nightly if you prefer) so I slotted Super Hydrating into my nighttime ritual immediately. It wasn’t until I started to get compliments on my skin during the day (this never happens) that I realised I might be on to a winner.
So what’s special about it? Well, it puts the skin barrier first. Essentially the outermost layer of your skin, this barrier prevents the essentials from escaping (like moisture, which makes skin plump and hydrated) and keeps the bad stuff out (like pollution and bacteria). Countless things can weaken the skin barrier including using water that’s far too hot, overdoing it on potent ingredients like retinol and exfoliating acids, or using a stripping cleanser. The latter is true for me: Though foaming cleansers are beneficial, especially for those with very oily, acne-prone skin, the one I’d been using was much too harsh for me.
What are the benefits of probiotics for the skin?
The star ingredients in this overnight mask are probiotics. While they aren’t exactly new in beauty, the science supports serious skin benefits. A 2019 study showed that topical probiotics have increased ceramides (or fats) in skin prone to atopic dermatitis, a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin. Think of ceramides as the glue that holds your skin cells together. In other words, they’re essential. Then there’s the naturally hydrating pentavitin, which you might spot on other ingredients lists as saccharide isomerate. Without subjecting you to a chemistry lesson, this is derived from plants and is pretty similar to hyaluronic acid in that it’s proven to hydrate skin deeply and strengthen the skin barrier, minimising moisture loss. Lastly, there’s moisturising glycerin, which dermatologists refer to as a humectant (it draws water into the skin) and shea butter, which is an emollient (keeps moisture under lock and key). The most effective, dry skin moisturiser will always feature a mix of humectants and emollients.
Now, some might say that an overnight mask is simply a glorified moisturiser, but that’s exactly the point: It takes everything you love about an effective face cream (think long-lasting hydration, more even skin tone and texture, a subtle glow and smooth makeup application) and multiplies it. Though this one is on the pricey side, you can forget complicated essences and sticky serums. Aside from a cleanser to remove my makeup and sunscreen, it’s the only product I apply at nighttime. In the past year, I haven’t come across another moisturiser (trust me, there have been tons of new launches) that makes such a noticeable difference to my dry, dehydrated skin. When I apply this, I just know my skin will be better off in the morning. As such, I’ve found myself reaching less for foundation during the day, and another great thing is that it doesn’t break me out. Sometimes, it can feel like an impossible feat to quench dry skin adequately without enticing a family of whiteheads and painful under-the-skin spots. I’m certain that’s why it sold out recently. It’s now back in stock online.
The best part is that using it feels like an aromatherapy experience: It smells incredible. Those who tend to avoid essential oils in skincare (for example, if you class your skin as sensitive or reactive) might want to choose something less fragranced (some recommendations to follow). But breathing in the gingery-jasmine scent is something I genuinely look forward to in the evening. Actually, I forgot to pack it on an overnight trip not long ago and I admit that my heart sank a little.
What are the benefits of an overnight mask?
When I posted a picture of the moisturiser to Instagram, a friend replied that she is equally as enamoured with the brand’s Active Repair Nourishing Cleansing Balm, £85, after a top London facialist (who has her very own skincare brand, FYI) used it on her during a recent treatment. If that isn’t testament to the brand, I don’t know what is. But if you’d rather spend less, or want something with a little less fragrance, I also rate Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask, £25, which boasts hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising avocado butter.
Then there’s TikTok-viral Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, £26, with moisturising glycerin and beta-glucan (believed to be even more hydrating than hyaluronic acid) and Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask, £31.90, with glycerin, shea butter and jojoba esters, the latter of which are used as an emollient (prevents moisture from escaping from the skin). Also try Boots Everyday Skin Sleep Mask Hyaluronic Acid Overnight, £6, with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and dry skin-quenching castor oil if you want to keep things under £10.
Remember, though: There are rules when it comes to overnight masks. If yours boasts potent active ingredients like exfoliating glycolic acid or retinol, be sure to follow the instructions as not to overdo it, and always wear sunscreen during the day to protect your skin from damaging UV. The Wildsmith mask is gentle and I use it nightly, but you could enlist it as a bi-weekly skin treatment on days when your skin feels as though it needs a hydration hit. Happily, very little goes a long way, and in this economy, that’s only a good thing.
