Here's the thing about mascara: there are a ton of totally fine tubes out there but only a very select few that well over 100,000 discerning beauty stans would agree upon as simply amazing. And, by a very select few, we are referring to one lash-plumping and lengthening unicorn in particular: Essence's Lash Princess Mascara. This viral product just so happens to be Amazon's #1 bestselling mascara, toting a total of 150,000 reviews and counting — over 100,000 of which carry the full 5-out-of-5-star rating. Its impressive internet fanbase can be attributed to an affordable price point (just £5.40 per tube on Amazon or £3.30 at Just My Look), formula versatility (offered in both original, waterproof, and volumising formulas), and workhorse results (lengthening, defining, thickening, AND curling).
Throw your false lashes out, you don't need them anymore.
Amazon Reviewer
A long-standing bestseller from our reader-recommended Amazon Hidden Gems, I first tried a tube of Lash Princess IRL for a test run of Amazon's most viral beauty products. The original and waterproof formulas both have thin comb-like and tapered wands that grip every lash, fanning them out to Bambi-like lengths; the volumising formula has a curved wand that acts like a push-up bra, lifting lashes at the root. The pigments are jet-black (I personally found the waterproof one to be a more muted black), and you can go from subtle to dramatic in a matter of coats.
It goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price? I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could.
Amazon reviewer
I can say without any hyperbole that I was completely blown away by the results — when they say "false lash effect," they mean it. But, you don't need to just take my word for it when there's a chorus of Lash Princess stans on Amazon armed and ready with devoted recs. "I’ve used designer, super-hyped, popular mascaras, and NOTHING compares to this stuff," one reviewer wrote. "I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare — it’s that good!" another chimed in. It's been touted as everything from exceeding the quality of £30 tubes to being the one beauty product a reviewer would bring to a desert island. Some went so far as to divulge it as a beauty secret they would have preferred to keep; "I hate to tell you how good this mascara is!" While the vastly outnumbered negative feedback mentions mostly issues with clumping, many reviewers refute such claims — suggesting that as long as care is taken during the application (e.g. dipping the wand back into the tube between coats), Essence's Lash Princess goes on smooth for an all-day and flake-free wear.
My lashes are so fair and thin that its hard for me to find mascara that will give me such great volume. This mascara is so good! It was easy and was a flawless result for an affordable price. 100% would recommend.
Amazon Reviewer
I am a mascara JUNKIE and I have tried everything from some $1 stuff sold on Wish (which is surprisingly decent) to some $30 popular brands like Better Than Sex (Don't know what kind of sex they are having but it is time to break up lol) and this is one of my new faves!
Amazon Reviewer
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.