ICYMI: Amazon is a virtual treasure trove of beauty products. It's got everything from top drugstore-brand stock to power players in the luxury space and, most enticingly, a slew of under-the-radar affordable hits that are hiding in plain sight. These cult-favourite products span from the wider-known Revlon heated hairbrushes and Baby Foot to the more unassuming scalp massagers and miracle acne patches. I spent the past two months hunting down the most viral of these finds in order to deliver them to my apartment and try each of them IRL.