The $5 Mascara With Over 150,000 Reviews On Amazon

I can say without any hyperbole that I was completely blown away by the results — when they say "false lash effect," they mean it. But, you don't need to just take my word for it when there's a chorus of Lash Princess stans on Amazon armed and ready with devoted recs. "I’ve used designer, super-hyped, popular mascaras, and NOTHING compares to this stuff," one reviewer wrote. "I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare — it’s that good!" another chimed in. It's been touted as everything from exceeding the quality of $30 tubes to being the one beauty product a reviewer would bring to a desert island. Some went so far as to divulge it as a beauty secret they would have preferred to keep; "I hate to tell you how good this mascara is!" While the vastly outnumbered negative feedback mentions mostly issues with clumping, many reviewers refute such claims — suggesting that as long as care is taken during the application (e.g. dipping the wand back into the tube between coats), Essence's Lash Princess goes on smooth for an all-day and flake-free wear.