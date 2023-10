The key to safely combining vitamin C and retinol, I’ve learned, is in the delivery systems. “Both vitamin C and retinol are very challenging ingredients to formulate with, as they both tend to be fragile and prone to breaking down over time, and in the case of retinol, can be irritating to new users.” says Dr Anne Beal , Founder of AbsoluteJOI . Given that both vitamin C and retinol are fragile ingredients, they are prime to expire faster over time, so how the ingredients make it onto your face is important. Look out for formulas which are ‘encapsulated’ — this means there is a protective layer around the active ingredient, which changes the way it can be delivered to the skin, making it likely to be less irritating.