Retinol with vitamin C , benzoyl peroxide (BPO) or alpha and beta hydroxy acids, otherwise known as AHAs and BHAs ( glycolic acid and salicylic acid ). Layering these products one after the other could cause irritation. If you do want to use vitamin C in your skincare routine, apply it in the morning and use retinol at night. The best way to use acids alongside retinol would be to alternate them each evening (one evening using retinol, another evening using a leave-on acid exfoliator followed by moisturiser). If your skin is very oily and acne-prone, you could also use an acid-based cleanser before retinol, which will be rinsed off. Try Medik8 Pore Cleanse Intense, £21 . It exfoliates gently over time.