Trying to go vegan can be fun... for the first few days. But once you've used up all your favourite go-to recipes, it can be easy to slip back into old meat-eating habits, especially as the mundanity of everyday eating creeps in.
Lunches, for instance, are the curse of the chronically disorganised. Often an afterthought and often purchased on a whim in between meetings or lectures, it's easy to see how even the best vegan intentions could slip when there's one sandwich left on the Sainsbury's shelves and it's a BLT.
Luckily, Jack Monroe's new book Vegan(ish) is full of super easy (and super cheap!) vegan recipes that go perfectly in lunchbox form. She kindly agreed to lend us three to get you started.
Click through to find some lunch inspiration to keep you going all month long.