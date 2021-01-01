This Is How Many Brits Are Doing A Lockdown Dry January

If you're doing Dry January this year, you're going to be in very good company. As many as one in five Brits who drink alcohol could be joining you, according to new research.
The charity Alcohol Change UK says it expects a record 6.5 million Brits to take up the challenge this year – a significant increase from 3.9 million last year.
It's an even more dramatic uptick from the 4,000 Brits who tried Dry January when it was first launched by Alcohol Change UK in 2013.
Advertisement
“2020 has been a year like no other,” said Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK . “Many of us have spent the year stressed, scared and tired. When things get tough, we can find ourselves slipping into drinking habits we wish we could break, but Dry January can help.
"It’s our chance for a reset – 31 days to try something new, and to see some amazing benefits like brighter skin, a fuller wallet, a calmer mind and a better night’s sleep."
The swelling popularity of Dry January this year probably reflects the fact that many of us found ourselves drinking more during the pandemic. Research conducted during the original April lockdown found that around one in five drinkers were consuming alcohol more regularly, and nearly one in seven were more drinking units more per session.
"I try to stick to two glasses of wine a night at dinner-ish time. And sometimes a bourbon or cognac later. I’ve been drinking a little bit more on more stressful days," said Meghan, one of 13 women who shared their alcohol consumption with Refinery29.
"With two kids at home and trying to manage them, work, their school, their meetings, make food, exercise, and try to do laundry and chores as a single mum, it’s a bit daunting."
Alcohol Change UK's research also suggests that many Brits are hoping Dry January won't just be a temporary change. One in four adults who drink alcohol said they're aiming to cut down their consumption generally in 2021.