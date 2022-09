We've tried out plenty of sweat sets yoga leggings and thermal layers in our time so we know that not all loungewear is created equal. This is why, when Asquith’s newest collection landed on our desks, we knew we had discovered our new downtime uniform. Even better, the brand — which has been around since 2002 and is based in the UK — has long been a champion of sustainable materials . Across its lounge, active and sleep lines, Asquith uses breathable bamboo (which requires no chemicals and very little water to grow), Oeko-Tex® certified and pesticide-free organic cotton, and Bambor®, its own unique blend of organic cotton, bamboo and a small amount of elastane (for extra stretch).