Autumn is the time to get cosy. To nest, as it were, with our warmest bedding, our richest scented candles and a pile of really good books. An important factor in achieving this state of pure, swaddled bliss is our clothing — namely the comfiest, softest, most "I-never-want-to-change-out-of-this" loungewear in our wardrobe.
We've tried out plenty of sweat sets, yoga leggings and thermal layers in our time so we know that not all loungewear is created equal. This is why, when Asquith’s newest collection landed on our desks, we knew we had discovered our new downtime uniform. Even better, the brand — which has been around since 2002 and is based in the UK — has long been a champion of sustainable materials. Across its lounge, active and sleep lines, Asquith uses breathable bamboo (which requires no chemicals and very little water to grow), Oeko-Tex® certified and pesticide-free organic cotton, and Bambor®, its own unique blend of organic cotton, bamboo and a small amount of elastane (for extra stretch).
It might not be the most budget-friendly of brands (a pair of leggings can go for £70) but the quality and fit speak for themselves: this is loungewear made to stand the test of time. Scroll on for the 11 Asquith pieces at the top of our wish list. Autumn nights have never looked so comfy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the brands, products or services we think you need to know about now – from cult classics to much-hyped newbies.