R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This September

It's back to school season, baby and that means one thing: new books! They might not be textbooks but we can still enjoy the pleasure of roaming around a bookstore this September, picking up a dreamy selection of new stories (and maybe some cute stationery if we feel like it).
Over the last month, Team R29 has been exploring a range of top titles including Angela Hui's moving memoir, Takeaway. Charting her childhood in a Chinese restaurant in rural Wales, entertainment editor Maybelle Morgan praised Hui's emotion-filled story, stating: "I welled up through her harrowing retelling of the racism she endured, side by side with her tender descriptions of the food that surrounded her – and what the act of eating means to someone from an East Asian background."
As we head into a new month, our TBR list includes even more emotional memoirs alongside a selection of nonfiction reads about everything from art to pop culture.
To discover everything that R29 staff are reading this September, click through the slideshow ahead…
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.