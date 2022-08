The Pandemic Radically Changed The Way We Talk About Grief

By this point in 2022, pandemic restrictions have long since lifted in the UK and other, monumental problems – in the natural world and on the streets of Westminster – are looming larger in the public consciousness. And so it feels hard to bring up how the pandemic impacted us . But since 2020 the ways in which we think about, talk about and process grief have been disrupted. Discussions about grief take up more column inches while restrictions curtailed and delayed essential grieving rituals, technology stepped in to ease the practical stressors of death , and young women like Ella who write about loss have watched their platforms and audiences grow.