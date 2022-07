Celebrating the joy of Chinese takeaway food specifically, in Takeaway Hui details the history of her family’s Chinese takeaway in a Welsh town and her coming of age while helping to run the business. Hui’s accomplishment lies in her ability to navigate complexity, unfolding the trauma of the racism faced by her family in their venture and the often difficult personal dynamic between her parents alongside the inherent delight and power of the food they prepared. "Chinese takeaway food is its own thing that has been born out of resilience, out of necessity, and it should be celebrated in its own right," says Hui. Her writing and championing of the Chinese takeaway as an institution also offers a crucial lens on the history of Chinese immigration in the UK and speaks to the racial and ethical implications of food consumption. "Race is tied up with people thinking Chinese food always gives you headaches because of MSG [monosodium glutamate, a flavour enhancer that's often added to restaurant food]," she continues. "We also rely on delivery so much now and people don't think about how their food arrives. They don't think about the people that have to individually pack these orders, they don't think about the delivery drivers who have to deliver six orders in one hour. Especially with the pandemic, it’s shown how broken the food chain systems are."