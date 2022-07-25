The three books, while capturing poignantly specific stories of food and history, share an inclination towards illuminating an overlooked chapter of women’s history. For Lenarduzzi, "it’s the overlooked of the overlooked. We’re talking about overlooked women’s stories and food has always been the overlooked part of history. Historical studies have never until very recently thought to give food any space." Echoing this, Johnson says that "food has been idealised as a way of silencing women and the people of colour and immigrants who do that labour." Her book is a powerful call to remove such barriers to food understanding, food writing and to the enjoyment of food. Johnson adds that "one of the nicest responses I’ve had to the book is that people found it permission-giving to do the type of writing they want to do." I tell her that I was incredibly moved by the sense of permission I felt to feel pleasure towards food, to eat whatever I like.