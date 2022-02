Becoming A Tattoo Artist Helped Me Connect With My Asian Culture

I was furloughed for three months. All I felt was relief because it gave my mental headspace a chance to process and catch up with what had been happening. I decided to start drawing again to rekindle my love of the creative industries, and I found it therapeutic: a source of peace and self-care. I started out experimenting with a few illustrations but didn't feel much towards them. It wasn't until I drew these two tigers – where the inspiration was heavily ingrained in Chinese ornamental design – that something clicked. I started researching colour palettes and reading into Chinese art, traditions and techniques. With my illustrations I established my Instagram account , which now touches upon everything from deep dives into the history of reishi mushrooms to the elegant intricacy of Chinese knots to fighting martial arts figures as an outlet for the anger I had ever suffered at the hands of bullies. I started hand-poking myself, then I did a friend from Hong Kong and east London tattoo parlour Rose of Mercy contacted me on Instagram, inviting me in for a guest spot. I stayed for three days and then I was invited to be a resident. I’ve been there ever since.