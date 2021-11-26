‘How Do You Say That Again?’: The Grief & Guilt Of Language Loss For Second-Gen Immigrants

Particularly in our formative years, lingering between two worlds feels less possible than we know it to be when we're adults. And the result is uncomfortably ricocheting between the cultures, one inevitably giving way to the other. By not tightly gripping onto our language, we inadvertently let it go, convincing ourselves that culture in itself is an infallible resource we can tap into whenever we please. But it’s not. I don’t know how much time I have left with my grandmother, I don’t know what’s going to happen to Tibet in the next few years, and I wouldn’t even know where to begin my journey to preserve the little that I still keep.