It’s a sentiment that has equally been captured by Lenarduzzi in her book Dandelions, a thorough and compelling portrait of her family history that foregrounds the storytelling and memory-making of her Italian grandmother, Dirce. While ostensibly not a 'food memoir' in traditional terms, food and its history in Italian culture is embedded throughout the text. The title of the book is also a particular reference to the ubiquitous plant that Lenarduzzi's Nonna would collect wherever she found it, an everyday food source to be gently wilted with olive oil and lemon. Lenarduzzi’s focus on the family matriarch allowed her to spotlight one of many "undervalued witnesses to history". "What does she have to tell us about the 20th century?" she says. "What does she have to tell us about big love stories and the huge events of history, fascism, the Second World War?" Food is the constant accompaniment to such history, ever-present alongside life’s changes and upheavals. It’s also a shorthand for memory and communication between families who have long shared the same tastes and meals. "There will always be tiramisu," Lenarduzzi says, "but when that day comes that it won’t be Nonna who’s made it, that's an earthquake. That's the end of history in a way."