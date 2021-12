Grief And The City: What And Just Like That Gets Right About Death

Before my dad passed in August last year, I had mostly seen two grieving characters on screen. The first is the stern, silent type – usually in action TV shows – who channel the death into the form of a deeper purpose of mission. The second was the uncontrollable wailing that usually follows accidents like Lexi’s death in the dramatic plane crash in Grey’s Anatomy. It’s to be expected then that the day my Mum called me to tell me my Dad had passed, living on the other side of the world from my family in New Zealand and unable to return because of Covid restrictions , I found myself surprised that my reaction was neither of the two. What’s more of a surprise, is that over a year later I found myself relating to Carrie Bradshaw in the new Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That