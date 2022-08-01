R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This August

It’s beach read time, baby! After what felt like a never-ending (and unnerving) heatwave, we’re heading into August with a renewed appreciation for bodies of water. Whether you're decamping to the Kent coast or further afield to the coves of Croatia, chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool is our summer MO.
Needless to say, our time away will include a lot of dozing off and splashing about but we’re also majorly looking forward to some serious reading. The trials and tribulations of everyday life often get in the way of burying our nose in a new novel so the opportunity to carve out some space for a story or two during summer is the self-care we deserve.
This philosophy works just as well at home, too, where your local lido or park pond can provide the perfect backdrop for diving into a new book. Last month, Team R29 explored everything from historical fiction courtesy of Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh to futuristic fun in Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. If you're still searching for reading inspiration, August has plenty of new releases on the agenda, including a mouthwatering memoir and a tale of redemption.
To take a look at everything Team R29 is reading this month, click through the slideshow ahead…
