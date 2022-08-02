R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This August

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
August is here! We're halfway through 2022 and, like one Twitter user noted, it's giving strong 'get your shit together' vibes.
As some of us enjoy time overseas spent dozing off and splashing about, others (like us here) are gruelling through the last hurrah of winter. The trials and tribulations of everyday life often get in the way of burying our nose in a new novel so the opportunity to carve out some space for a story or two during summer is the self-care we deserve.
Last month, Team R29 explored everything from historical fiction courtesy of Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh to futuristic fun in Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. If you're still searching for reading inspiration, August has plenty of new releases on the agenda, including a mouthwatering memoir and a tale of redemption.
To take a look at everything Team R29 is reading this month, click through the slideshow ahead…