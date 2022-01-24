The Best New Books To Read In 2022

Fiona Lin and Jane Shen have been best friends since the second grade, growing up in Los Angeles. When Fiona relocates to New York to help support a friend who's going through a relationship breakdown, Jane stays behind in California and grieves her estranged father's death. As they weave in and out of each other lives over time, we see the women dealing with grief, friendship and love while figuring out what it means to be an Asian American.