8 Books Making Us Rethink Love & Dating In 2022

Swiping, ghosting, soulmates, global pandemics, apps, isolation — love has never been more complex. Yet through all the muck and messiness we still strive for it with every ounce of our being — despite the fact that every day it just gets more and more confusing.
Whether it's a relationship or situationship, every new, weird or wonderful romance is an undisputed learning curve. Thankfully, books have long been a source of knowledge and information, giving us eye-opening insight into the world of dating and love.
From whip-smart observations on 21st-century online dating and honest examinations of desire to heartrending memoirs exploring how breakups can set you free, here are the best 2022 books shaping how we view love…