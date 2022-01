8 Books Making Us Rethink Love & Dating In 2022

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.Swiping, ghosting , soulmates, global pandemics, apps, isolation — love has never been more complex . Yet through all the muck and messiness we still strive for it with every ounce of our being — despite the fact that every day it just gets more and more confusing.