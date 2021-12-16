Do Lesbian Breakups Really Hit Harder?

Like all first loves, it felt like something that I had waited so long for was shattered. Making things worse was the fact that I felt unsure if I’d get it again. In the years that followed, I seemed to adopt a pattern that proved this to be true: falling in love with girls who identified as straight. Some were not out as bisexual or gay yet and I watched, in real time, as they went through the difficulties that I went through as a teenager, from confusion to shame. Some made it through to the other side and we dated; others told me that they just weren’t into girls. This compounded the feeling that something was inherently wrong with me. Every time it happened, I felt doomed – like the pool was too small, like there just weren’t that many gay girls out there. Unlike the straight world, where you can assume that most people are also straight, LGBTQ+ people (more so then) made up a small percentage of the population and so lesbians seemed in short supply.