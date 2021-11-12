When One Partner Earns More In A Same-Sex Relationship

Saying this, Charlotte says that people in heterosexual relationships are more likely to 'remodel' what they see their parents do because it feels familiar and, on some level, comforting, even if it’s unhelpful or destructive to the relationship. "In same-sex relationships, or in those where the dynamic is ‘non-traditional’, like transgender couples or relationships where there are more than two people, you're less likely to subconsciously model your own upbringing because you’re already doing a lot differently to your parents."