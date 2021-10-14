My partner and I are finally thinking of living together. It's an exciting decision, but one thing that keeps bothering me is what’s “fair” for affording our joint lifestyle, including everyday bills and expenses, and even what apartment we should live in. I make about $50,000 ($67,400 AUD) more than he does, and he seems to be pushing for slightly nicer places, saying that we could afford it based on our combined incomes — and why wouldn’t we want to live in a nicer place? — but I think he also feels that my share of rent should be higher since I make more money. Personally, I'd rather live in a slightly less nice place and save more. And I feel that in general I am already paying for a lot more than he does.