Do Lesbian Breakups Really Hit Harder?

As for what to do when you have a breakup – there is now queer Instagram and TikTok, points out Sara. "We talk about queer relationships and whether they’re more intense, and the proof is in the fact that there are meme accounts entirely about lesbian breakups," she says. "They are built on mutual understanding, that’s the reason it goes viral." There’s a kind of ‘togetherness’ in this, particularly on TikTok, she says. "They tell you everything, from the person they dated to how the breakup went down and the comments say, ‘Yeah this has happened to me’. There’s a culture around it." When you’re not out to your family or friends, it creates a network of people you can discuss your breakup with. "Perhaps it’s my algorithm but I often see QTPOC – and particularly brown queer people – posting about their heartache, and the comments become spaces of community, where people try to support them."