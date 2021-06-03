Hodder & Stoughton

All The Things She Said: Everything I Know About Modern Lesbian And Bi Culture

All The Things She Said: Everything I Know About Modern Lesbian and Bi Culture Daisy Jones (Author) AVAILABLE Description ______________________________________________________________________________________ 'An introspective dive into the fast-moving world of queer culture, Daisy unpacks some of the 21st century's biggest lesbian and bisexual moments to paint a portrait of what modern-day queerness looks like.' - GAY TIMES 'Daisy Jones effortlessly explores queer culture' - COSMOPOLITAN A modern, personal guide to the culture of queer women and everyone in between. All The Things She Said explores the nature of 21st century queerness. Lesbian and bi culture is ever-changing and here, journalist Daisy Jones unpicks outdated stereotypes and shows how, over the past few years, the style and shared language of queer women has slowly infiltrated the mainstream. (Think less hemp sandals, IKEA trips and nut milks and more freedom, expression, community. And Cate Blanchett.) From the dingy basement clubs of east London to the unchartered realms of TikTok, cutting in DIY mullets and christening Meryl Streep 'Daddy', Daisy explores the multifaceted nature of what it means to be lesbian or bi today, while also looking back and celebrating the past. The book shines a light on the never-ending process of coming out, what it's like to date as a queer woman, how physical nightlife spaces have evolved into online communities and the reasons why mental health issues have disproportionately impacted LGBTQ+ people. As someone immersed in the queer culture of women, Daisy brings both the personal perspective and a journalistic one to this changing landscape. Through interviews and lived experience, a cohesive image emerges: one which shows that being lesbian, bi, or anything in between, isn't necessarily always tied to gender, sexual practice or even romantic attraction. With verve, humour and razor-sharp prose, Daisy paints a vital and insightful modern day portrait of what it means to be a queer woman in 2021.