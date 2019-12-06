Jennifer Beals On The L Word Reboot & Where She Keeps That Flashdance Sweater

Jennifer Beals: "In 2016 [during the U.S. federal election], we could tell that the ground was shifting. We were also made aware that The L Word was still alive and well and robust in online conversation and it had become a deep part of the culture, particularly in the LGBT community. [The L Word creator] Ilene [Chaiken] and I were texting each other [on election night] watching the results come in. We realised we had to do something, and we met again on November 18 — I know that because I have a photo from the meeting — and we decided to really dedicate ourselves to the show. We knew what was coming in the way that [Trump] was campaigning. It was very divisive culturally, and we wanted there to be push against the tsunami that was coming and did come. He took office and he attacked the LGBT community immediately. I think there’s a really interesting cultural tension going on. We wanted to err on the side of love."