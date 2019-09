Gould has a good reason to hope that he doesn't bite the dust. The Mensa member (yes, seriously) could join a Modern Family spin-off, should it happen. Back in 2013, The Hollywood Reporter stated that a spin-off of the multigenerational family sitcom was in its very early stages. Given the immense amount of TV show offshoots currently on the air or about to be (such as The Fosters' spin-off Good Trouble, which is heading to Freeform next year), Modern Family may definitely expand in this capacity.