You may not be able to make your hair grow faster than it's genetically capable of growing, but you can help maximise its potential by eating a healthy, nutrient-rich diet. "If you lack in certain minerals, vitamins, and proteins, your hair will start growing slower," explains trichologist Iain Sallis. "To make hair grow at its optimum level, you need a lot of protein and iron. Red meat, oily fish, and eggs are fantastic for hair, as they all have the sulphur-rich amino acids your body uses to make new hair cells." Hair-growth vitamins are often pricy and can be hit or miss — so start by focusing simply on putting good nutrients into your body, and enjoy the fringe benefit of longer, shinier, all-around healthier hair.