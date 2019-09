Unlike its popular older sister, the Hair Perfector No. 3 , this oil takes two seconds to apply and even less time to show results. After using, my hair is visibly radiant, soft to the touch, and, believe it or not, I haven't seen a strand of damage since adding it to my regular wash routine. For so long I was plagued with cotton candy-like texture at my roots (high volumes of bleach will do that to a person), but now: back to normal. The product is also said to extend the longevity of your hair color. While I don't have scientific proof of this, I can say that I haven't had to touch-up my brunette color (which is usually created with a demi-permanent dye) in over three months since using this product. A coincidence? I think not.