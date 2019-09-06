But what makes this oil so much better than its competition? Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, otherwise known as Olaplex's secret sauce, which is the hero ingredient that actively restores broken bonds in the hair. Better still, it doesn't discriminate, fixing weak and broken bonds anywhere on the hair shaft. This is also the same ingredient that prevents bleach and other coloring agents from breaking disulfide bonds in the first place when used by your colorist during your color service. You'll also find grape seed oil — a deeply nourishing ingredient packed with essential fatty acids — and fermented green tea oil (promotes hair growth) inside this tiny bottle.